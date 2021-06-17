Restrictions on entry from India to Ukraine lifted – Border Guard Service

Restrictions on entry from India to Ukraine have been lifted in accordance with the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 611, said Yuriy Lysiuk, Deputy Director of the Department, Head of the Border Control Organization Department of the State Border Protection Department of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"[India] is a rather big direction. Many citizens - both our citizens and foreigners - traveled to India, through India. And in connection with the [COVID-19] outbreak, there were certain restrictions. Therefore, these restrictions are also removed by this decree, and travelers can left for India, go to India for rest, work, study, treatment, etc.," Lysiuk said during an online broadcast on the State Border Guard Service's Facebook page on Thursday.

He recalled that on Wednesday the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted Resolution No. 611, which amends the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 1236, and it entered into force on Thursday.

"Everything has changed significantly for the citizens of Ukraine, because citizens of Ukraine can enter and leave without any problems, certificates, tests, etc. They just take their passport. This applies to citizens of Ukraine and foreigners with permanent residence permits," Lysiuk explained.

According to the deputy director of the department, nothing has changed in the rules for entering Ukraine for foreigners.

"They go, as they did before, to Ukraine, with compulsory insurance, a PCR test or express test done 72 hours before crossing checkpoints and a certificate or vaccination certificate, which replaces the PCR test," he said.