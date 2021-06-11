Facts

14:41 11.06.2021

Issue of water supply to Crimea can be discussed only if it is clearly seen what concessions Russia will make for this – Razumkov

2 min read
Issue of water supply to Crimea can be discussed only if it is clearly seen what concessions Russia will make for this – Razumkov

The Ukrainian authorities can start discussing the issue of resuming water supplies to the occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea only if they understand exactly what concessions the Russian Federation is ready to make, said Dmytro Razumkov, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

"I would like to hear this, after all, not from the TCG spokesperson, but from those who are much deeper involved in this process. Theoretically, everything is possible, but we need to understand the entire spectrum of existing issues since this is not only an issue of water supply to Crimea, but there are also remarks heard that someone will have to make some concessions. What kind of concessions? And then it will be possible to sit at the negotiation table. Otherwise, it's just a conversation for the sake of conversation. It's not professional, and I try not to comment on unprofessional comments," said Razumkov at a briefing at the All-Ukrainian Forum of local self-government on Friday.

As reported, spokesperson of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolving the situation in Donbas and adviser to the head of the President's Office, Oleksiy Arestovych, said in an interview with Telegraph that the Ukrainian authorities might change their position on the resumption of water supplies to Crimea in case of "very serious concessions" from Russia. Arestovych specified that the water supply to Crimea "could be changed for the full implementation of the Minsk agreements, the withdrawal of troops from Donbas, the return of ORDLO on our [Ukrainian] terms."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in turn, announced that water from mainland Ukraine would be supplied to the de-occupied Crimea and recalled that the problem of water resources had become aggravated against the background of the massive Russian militarization of the Crimean peninsula.

"The ultimate goal of Ukraine's efforts should be the complete de-occupation of Ukrainian territories – both the Crimean peninsula and separate areas in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," spokesperson of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko said.

Tags: #crimea #razumkov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:55 01.06.2021
Zelensky proposes new format of negotiations, which would include Donbas, Crimea, Nord Stream 2

Zelensky proposes new format of negotiations, which would include Donbas, Crimea, Nord Stream 2

13:18 31.05.2021
Razumkov: One must proceed from national interests in relations with Belarus

Razumkov: One must proceed from national interests in relations with Belarus

17:43 27.05.2021
Energoatom starts trial process against Russia regarding compensation for assets lost in Crimea

Energoatom starts trial process against Russia regarding compensation for assets lost in Crimea

12:57 22.05.2021
Resumption of Dnieper water supplies to Crimea possible only after demilitarization, de-occupation - MFA

Resumption of Dnieper water supplies to Crimea possible only after demilitarization, de-occupation - MFA

09:57 21.05.2021
Effectiveness of referendum depends on who holds it - Razumkov

Effectiveness of referendum depends on who holds it - Razumkov

15:33 20.05.2021
Russia reacting hard to creation of Crimean Platform – Zelensky

Russia reacting hard to creation of Crimean Platform – Zelensky

15:57 18.05.2021
Mejlis calls on Zelensky to ensure restoration of collective rights of Crimean Tatar people – statement

Mejlis calls on Zelensky to ensure restoration of collective rights of Crimean Tatar people – statement

13:47 18.05.2021
Ukraine calls on world to condemn deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944, recognize it as genocide – MFA

Ukraine calls on world to condemn deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944, recognize it as genocide – MFA

10:38 18.05.2021
Ukraine does everything to return Crimea – Zelensky

Ukraine does everything to return Crimea – Zelensky

15:51 04.05.2021
Duda to attend Crimean Platform summit in Aug - Zelensky

Duda to attend Crimean Platform summit in Aug - Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Polish FM calls it mistake that Ukraine not invited to NATO summit

Ukraine reports 1,603 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Kravchuk in TCG urges to release four severe sick Ukrainians from ORDLO, to ensure checkpoints opening

Health Ministry suggests extending, relaxing quarantine for whole summer

All Ukrainian regions transferred to 'green' quarantine zone

LATEST

Polish FM calls it mistake that Ukraine not invited to NATO summit

Court rules to recover about UAH 300,000 more from Medvedchuk in case on banning 'Vasyl Stus Case' book

Ukraine reports 1,603 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine, Hungary mutually recognize COVID-19 vaccination certificates – Kuleba

Dictionary of Islamic concepts in Ukrainian first published in Ukraine

Rada may adopt law on indigenous peoples before end of Rada's current session – Korniyenko

Eight Ukrainian universities enter TOP-1200 world universities in QS World University Rankings 2022

Italy appreciates Ukraine's European aspirations – FM

Italian FM Luigi Di Maio arrives in Ukraine for first time

Swiss Ambassador, British diplomats familiarize with checkpoint operation on administrative border with Crimea

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD