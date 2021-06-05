PGO prevents illegal transfer of large lithium ore deposit in Ukraine

The Kyiv Economic Court denied a private company a claim for the use of mineral resources – one of the largest deposits of lithium ores in Ukraine, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has reported.

"It has been established that a private company, despite the requirements of the legislation and in the absence of a subsoil use license, without holding an auction, filed a lawsuit against the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine seeking to recognize the right to use of the Shevchenko deposit of lithium ores in Donetsk region and remove obstacles to its use," PGO said.

Justifying his position, the prosecutor insisted that the enterprise was illegally trying to get the Shevchenko deposit for the extraction of lithium ores.