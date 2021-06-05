Facts

14:22 05.06.2021

PGO prevents illegal transfer of large lithium ore deposit in Ukraine

1 min read
PGO prevents illegal transfer of large lithium ore deposit in Ukraine

The Kyiv Economic Court denied a private company a claim for the use of mineral resources – one of the largest deposits of lithium ores in Ukraine, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has reported.

"It has been established that a private company, despite the requirements of the legislation and in the absence of a subsoil use license, without holding an auction, filed a lawsuit against the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine seeking to recognize the right to use of the Shevchenko deposit of lithium ores in Donetsk region and remove obstacles to its use," PGO said.

Justifying his position, the prosecutor insisted that the enterprise was illegally trying to get the Shevchenko deposit for the extraction of lithium ores.

Tags: #pgo #ukraine #lithium
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:40 04.06.2021
Permanent intl media monitoring mission on disinformation about Ukraine, Ukrainian diaspora starts working

Permanent intl media monitoring mission on disinformation about Ukraine, Ukrainian diaspora starts working

11:48 04.06.2021
Cabinet plans to introduce activities plan to Rada in late June - first dpty PM

Cabinet plans to introduce activities plan to Rada in late June - first dpty PM

10:39 04.06.2021
Ukraine sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

10:33 04.06.2021
EU calls on Russia to immediately stop fuelling conflict in Donbas, pledges its unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

EU calls on Russia to immediately stop fuelling conflict in Donbas, pledges its unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

10:49 03.06.2021
Ukraine, Georgia may agree on mutual recognition of documents on COVID-19 vaccination – PM

Ukraine, Georgia may agree on mutual recognition of documents on COVID-19 vaccination – PM

15:47 02.06.2021
Granting MAP to Ukraine to be next logical step towards NATO membership – U.S. Senator Murphy

Granting MAP to Ukraine to be next logical step towards NATO membership – U.S. Senator Murphy

17:57 01.06.2021
Delegation of U.S. senators arrive in Ukraine – Enin

Delegation of U.S. senators arrive in Ukraine – Enin

11:23 01.06.2021
Ukraine may have 'plan B' for security before joining NATO - Zelensky

Ukraine may have 'plan B' for security before joining NATO - Zelensky

17:40 29.05.2021
Almost 124,000 Ukrainians receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine – Health Ministry

Almost 124,000 Ukrainians receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine – Health Ministry

16:50 29.05.2021
Ukraine to receive updated package of Partnership Goals with NATO

Ukraine to receive updated package of Partnership Goals with NATO

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Germany, France should bear responsibility for Russia's occupation of parts of Georgia, Ukraine – Danilov

NSDC to check info on 134 Ukrainian citizens under U.S. sanctions to make relevant decisions – Danilov

Bill on de-oligarchization being drafted to eliminate Zelensky's rivals in next presidential election – political expert

Permanent intl media monitoring mission on disinformation about Ukraine, Ukrainian diaspora starts working

Kyiv has various proposals to change venue of TCG negotiations from Minsk – Kuleba

LATEST

SBU stops attempt to import chemicals produced at Russian plant sanctioned by NSDC into Ukraine

Kolomoisky, Poroshenko could enter register of oligarchs – justice minister

Some 1,897 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine in 24 hours, 8,330 recoveries – Health Ministry

Germany, France should bear responsibility for Russia's occupation of parts of Georgia, Ukraine – Danilov

NSDC to check info on 134 Ukrainian citizens under U.S. sanctions to make relevant decisions – Danilov

Ex-MP Levchenko removed from wanted list in 2021 upon National Police motion – SBU

Bill on de-oligarchization being drafted to eliminate Zelensky's rivals in next presidential election – political expert

Zelensky proposes to oblige public civil servants to file declaration of contacts with oligarchs – bill

Poroshenko arrives for interrogation at SBU in case of Medvedchuk, Kozak as witness

Kyiv has various proposals to change venue of TCG negotiations from Minsk – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD