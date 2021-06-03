Facts

Businessman Akhmetov advocates for equal rules of game for everyone

Rinat Akhmetov, a businessman and owner of the SCM holding, advocates ensuring equal competitive conditions for all entrepreneurs in the country and intends to continue working in accordance with the law of Ukraine, his press service has reported.

"We have always worked according to the law and will continue doing so. I have already said: SCM does not need any preferences. All we need from any government is fair competition and equal rules of the game for everyone," Akhmetov said, answering a question of Interfax-Ukraine about his attitude to the bill on de-oligarchization.

As reported, bill No. 5599 on the prevention of threats to national security associated with the excessive influence of persons with significant economic or political weight in public life (oligarchs) was introduced to the Verkhovna Rada by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.

