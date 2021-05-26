The Embassy of Ukraine evacuated 103 compatriots from the Gaza Strip

The Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel on Wednesday, May 26, successfully completed the evacuation of 103 Ukrainian citizens from the Gaza Strip. A resident of Haifa, an employee of the publication «Jewish World» Shimon Briman announced this at Facebook.

«Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk personally prepared the evacuation. Several citizens of Moldova and Bulgaria flew with this group of Ukrainians on a special Cairo-Kyiv flight», - the journalist said.

At the same time, on the territory of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the State Emergency Service are preparing buses to quickly transport Ukrainians from Gaza to Kharkiv, Odessa, Kherson, Dnipro and Zaporizhia.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel announced preparations for the evacuation of compatriots from the Gaza Strip on May 18. All Ukrainians wishing to leave the area where hostilities have intensified or need assistance were advised to contact the Office of the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel under the Palestinian National Authority.