Facts

22:10 26.05.2021

The Embassy of Ukraine evacuated 103 compatriots from the Gaza Strip

1 min read

The Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel on Wednesday, May 26, successfully completed the evacuation of 103 Ukrainian citizens from the Gaza Strip. A resident of Haifa, an employee of the publication «Jewish World» Shimon Briman announced this at Facebook.

«Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk personally prepared the evacuation. Several citizens of Moldova and Bulgaria flew with this group of Ukrainians on a special Cairo-Kyiv flight», - the journalist said.

At the same time, on the territory of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the State Emergency Service are preparing buses to quickly transport Ukrainians from Gaza to Kharkiv, Odessa, Kherson, Dnipro and Zaporizhia.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel announced preparations for the evacuation of compatriots from the Gaza Strip on May 18. All Ukrainians wishing to leave the area where hostilities have intensified or need assistance were advised to contact the Office of the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel under the Palestinian National Authority.

 

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Dragon Capital CEO new owner of Ukrayinska Pravda

Ukraine to help fellow citizens return home after treatment in Belarus – ministries' statement

Launch of digital COVID certificates scheduled for early July – Shmyhal

Belavia cancels flights to Ukraine until Aug 25

Kharkiv Regional Administrative Court invalidates City Council decision on regional status of Russian language

LATEST

Schools should not shift responsibility for distance learning quality to students - Shkarlet

Ukraine enters top five countries by origin of account networks showing coordinated misbehavior on Facebook

Ukraine and Israel intend to hold joint events dedicated to the historical memory of the two peoples - The Embassy

Dragon Capital CEO new owner of Ukrayinska Pravda

Ukrainian govt suggests increasing state aid for childbirth up to UAH 50,000 from Jan 1

Maximum number of employees of govt office to be reduced by nearly 10%

Ukraine to help fellow citizens return home after treatment in Belarus – ministries' statement

Launch of digital COVID certificates scheduled for early July – Shmyhal

Kyivstar launches unlimited roaming for popular applications, voice calls in messengers

Ambassador Korniychuk deals with the organization of training of Ukrainian doctors in Israel

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD