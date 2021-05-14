Facts

19:15 14.05.2021

Ukrzaliznytsia opens sale of tickets for June passenger trains to Hungary, Austria

Ukrzaliznytsia has opened the sale of tickets for passenger trains of border traffic in the direction Chop - Záhony (Hungary) and direct cars on the Kyiv - Vienna (Austria) route.

As noted in the post on the Ukrzaliznytsia website on Friday, Chop-Záhony trains will run daily from June 1, departing from Záhony and Chop only on the Záhony - Chop - Záhony section.

Also, Ukrzaliznytsia opened the sale of tickets for two direct cars on the Kyiv-Vienna route with departure from Kyiv from June 1 and back from Vienna from June 2 every day.

The company also said that control over compliance with all anti-epidemic measures will be enhanced.

