Another batch of CoronaVac vaccines was delivered to Ukraine, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov has said.

"The next 500,000 doses of CoronaVac vaccine from Sinovac Biotech have just landed in Boryspil," Stepanov said on his Facebook page.

According to him, a total of 1.9 million of this vaccine have been contracted in Ukraine, of which 1.215 million have already been received by the country.