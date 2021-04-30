Facts

09:01 30.04.2021

Another 500,000 doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Kyiv on Friday – Stepanov

Another batch of CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine produced by the Chinese company Sinovac Life Sciences in the amount of 500,000 doses will arrive in Ukraine on Friday, April 30, Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said.

"Sinovac has just confirmed to us the next delivery of CoronaVac vaccine. Tomorrow evening, 500,000 doses from our contract for 1.9 million doses will arrive in Kyiv," Stepanov wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday evening.

 

Interfax-Ukraine
