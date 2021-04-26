Zelensky urges heads of churches to observe safety measures due to COVID-19

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky urged the heads of Churches in Ukraine to appeal to the population on the eve of Easter holidays with an appeal to observe safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We saw footage of many people in queues at churches. Because of COVID-19, we may have another wave. That's where the problem lies. And I would, for example, in the place of the heads of churches, if I may say so, once again appeal to all people and tell them to remember that faith is very important, but faith is important, first of all, for people who are alive," Zelensky told reporters on Monday.