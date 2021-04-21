Buses with 'titushki' detained in Kharkiv region, which were sent by pro-Russian political force to hold protest actions

As part of large-scale anti-terrorist exercises that are now taking place in Kharkiv region, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) thwarted an attempt by several groups of goon gangs "titushki" (a total of more than 60 people) to penetrate the territory of the region.

"Buses with 'titushki' were detained at the entrances to Kharkiv from Donetsk, Dnipro and Poltava. All these persons are residents of other regions of Ukraine and have nothing to do with Kharkiv region," wrote head of the SBU press center in Kharkiv region Vladyslav Abdula.

According to the special services, these groups were sent to Kharkiv by order of one of the pro-Russian political forces of Ukraine to hold protest actions in the city, as well as provoke public discontent and massive illegal actions during the regular session of the City Council on Wednesday, April 21.

"These actions were intended to destabilize the socio-political situation in the region and create a 'picture' beneficial to the Russian leadership to justify possible acts of aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine. Law enforcement officers of Kharkiv region, using all the means provided by law, stop possible illegal actions. The coordinating group of the Anti-Terrorist Center is monitoring possible attempts by radical groups to abuse the right of citizens to hold mass events, the purpose of which is to provoke riots and other anti-social actions," Abdula said.

As reported, on April 14, large-scale anti-terrorist exercises began in Kharkiv region, which are conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine with the involvement of units of the National Police, the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the Military Law Enforcement Service, Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office and other members of the Coordination Group of the Anti-Terrorism Center.