Zelensky invites Japanese PM to Ukraine for Independence Day, Crimean Platform Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga and invited him to Kyiv to celebrate the Independence Day of Ukraine.

"Glad to talk to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Grateful to Japan for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity. The support of G7 & in particular Japan, one of our key partners, is crucial. I'll be glad to see you in Kyiv at the celebration of Ukraine's IndependenceDay & at the Crimean Platform summit," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.