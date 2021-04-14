Facts

13:25 14.04.2021

Zelensky invites Japanese PM to Ukraine for Independence Day, Crimean Platform Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga and invited him to Kyiv to celebrate the Independence Day of Ukraine.

"Glad to talk to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Grateful to Japan for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity. The support of G7 & in particular Japan, one of our key partners, is crucial. I'll be glad to see you in Kyiv at the celebration of Ukraine's IndependenceDay & at the Crimean Platform summit," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Tags: #zelensky #japan
18:07 14.04.2021
Zelensky, Lakshmi Mittal discuss development of green metallurgy

09:08 14.04.2021
Zelensky to meet Macron in Paris on April 16 - press secretary

17:55 13.04.2021
Zelensky to visit France on Friday - Le Figaro

14:46 13.04.2021
Zelensky submits bill on liquidation of Kyiv's District Administrative Court to Rada

11:38 13.04.2021
Russia testing West with escalation in eastern Ukraine – Zelensky

19:15 12.04.2021
Zelensky: if United States sees Ukraine in NATO, they should contribute to its entry into Alliance

14:38 12.04.2021
Zelensky on Cosmonautics Day notes the need to contribute to development of Sich-2-1 satellite

13:19 12.04.2021
Zelensky requested talks with Putin back on March 26 - press secretary

12:04 12.04.2021
No requests from Zelensky for talks with Putin in recent days - Peskov

10:26 12.04.2021
Zelensky, Erdogan agree to coordinate steps to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity – Declaration

Interfax-Ukraine
