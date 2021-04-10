Facts

14:11 10.04.2021

Zelensky hands over aircraft, helicopter to Defense Ministry management – decree

1 min read
Zelensky hands over aircraft, helicopter to Defense Ministry management – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed decree No. 152 on the transfer of the An-148-100V aircraft and Mi-8MTV-1 helicopter from the State Management of Affairs to the sphere of management of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, the presidential press service said.

"To agree with the proposal of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine and the State Management of Affairs on the transfer of the An-148-100V aircraft (serial number 01-09) and the Mi-8MTV-1 helicopter (serial number 804M01), which are under the control of the State Management of Affairs in the sphere of administration of the Defense Ministry," according to the decree, released on the presidential website.

This decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

Tags: #zelensky #decree #helicopter
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:28 10.04.2021
Zelensky arrives in Turkey on working visit

Zelensky arrives in Turkey on working visit

12:03 10.04.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision imposing sanctions on Yanukovych, Azarov, 25 other individuals

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision imposing sanctions on Yanukovych, Azarov, 25 other individuals

11:09 10.04.2021
Tikhanovskaya hopes to meet Biden, Zelensky

Tikhanovskaya hopes to meet Biden, Zelensky

18:35 09.04.2021
Zelensky: Donbas needs new truce

Zelensky: Donbas needs new truce

17:00 09.04.2021
Zelensky to pay working visit to Turkey on April 10 – president's press service

Zelensky to pay working visit to Turkey on April 10 – president's press service

15:57 09.04.2021
KyivPost: Zelensky, Macron expected to meet next week in Paris

KyivPost: Zelensky, Macron expected to meet next week in Paris

10:41 09.04.2021
President's Office plans to hold talk between Zelensky, Macron and Merkel – Zhovkva

President's Office plans to hold talk between Zelensky, Macron and Merkel – Zhovkva

09:24 09.04.2021
Zelensky: Govt officials should regularly visit positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbas

Zelensky: Govt officials should regularly visit positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbas

17:58 08.04.2021
Zelensky signs law on all-Ukrainian referendum

Zelensky signs law on all-Ukrainian referendum

11:27 08.04.2021
Zelensky arrives in Donbas, intends to meet with military on front line

Zelensky arrives in Donbas, intends to meet with military on front line

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

As result of shelling, Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas on Saturday – task force

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zakarpattia region from April 11, it switches to 'yellow' zone

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision imposing sanctions on Yanukovych, Azarov, 25 other individuals

Ukraine records 17,463 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,722 people recovered

Zelensky: Donbas needs new truce

LATEST

Ukraine is set on civilized way to return its temporarily occupied territories – Defense Minister

Reznikov: Talks of Normandy format's three leaders without Russia to take place soon

As result of shelling, Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas on Saturday – task force

United States consults with allies on Russia's actions near Ukraine's borders – White House

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zakarpattia region from April 11, it switches to 'yellow' zone

Ukraine records 17,463 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,722 people recovered

Kyivstar expands status of Microsoft Certified Partner

Denmark's Foreign Minister assures Ukraine not alone against Russian aggression

Odesa court changes preventive measure for Sternenko to 24/7 house arrest

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response imposes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kharkiv region from April 11 – Nemchinov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD