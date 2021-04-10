Zelensky hands over aircraft, helicopter to Defense Ministry management – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed decree No. 152 on the transfer of the An-148-100V aircraft and Mi-8MTV-1 helicopter from the State Management of Affairs to the sphere of management of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, the presidential press service said.

"To agree with the proposal of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine and the State Management of Affairs on the transfer of the An-148-100V aircraft (serial number 01-09) and the Mi-8MTV-1 helicopter (serial number 804M01), which are under the control of the State Management of Affairs in the sphere of administration of the Defense Ministry," according to the decree, released on the presidential website.

This decree comes into force on the day of its publication.