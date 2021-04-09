Kyiv Council asks to allow using all Kyiv hospitals for patients infected with COVID-19 – Klitschko

Kyiv City Council appeals to the Ministry of Health and the Cabinet of Ministers to allow the city authorities using all dministerial hospitals in Kyiv to accommodate patients with coronavirus, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko said during a briefing on Thursday.

"Kyiv City Council has appealed to the government and the Ministry of Health with a request to use the medical base of ministerial hospitals located in our city, in the capital, to receive and treat patients with coronavirus. And this is more than 10,000 beds that the city really needs," the mayor of Kyiv said.