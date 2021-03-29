Facts

16:20 29.03.2021

Kostin: opening of 'Fair Russia' representative office in ORDLO is interference in Ukraine's affairs

Representative of Ukraine in the political subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Andriy Kostin says that behind the intention of Russia to open a representative office of the Fair Russia - For Truth political party in the temporarily occupied certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO) is an attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of Ukraine.

"This is interference in Ukraine's internal affairs and an encroachment on Ukrainian sovereignty. There can be no other assessment here. This is absolutely illegal and violates all norms of international law," Kostin told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Moreover, Russia does not recognize the pseudo-republics. This resembles a policy of double standards. Not recognizing the subjectivity of ORDLO, Russia wants to allow itself to introduce the political activities of Russian parties abroad," the representative of Ukraine in the TCG political subgroup said.

According to Kostin, intending to open the representative office of its party, Russia "is trying to force Ukraine to be compliant on Donbas issues."

Tags: #kostin #tcg
Interfax-Ukraine
