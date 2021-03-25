Facts

08:49 25.03.2021

Canada introduces sanctions in relation to nine Russian officials

1 min read
Canada introduces sanctions in relation to nine Russian officials

Canada has introduced sanctions in relation to nine Russian officials, describing these actions as a response to human rights violations in Russia.

"Effective March 24, 2021, Canada is imposing sanctions against Russian officials in response to gross and systematic human rights violations that have been committed in Russia," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on the Canadian government's website on Wednesday.

The individuals designated on the sanctions list include director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov, director of the Federal Penitentiary Serviced Alexander Kalashnikov, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, first deputy head of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Sergei Kiriyenko, deputy defense ministers Alexei Krivoruchko and Pavel Popov, chief of the Presidential Domestic Policy Directorate Andrei Yarin, presidential envoy to the Siberian Federal District Sergei Menyailo, and Russian Guard Director Viktor Zolotov.

Tags: #russia #canada #sanctions
