Kyiv authorities asking Cabinet to expand list of restrictions for 'orange' zone on COVID-19

Kyiv authorities are asking the Cabinet of Ministers to expand the list of restrictive measures established in the "orange" quarantine zone, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said during a briefing on Tuesday.

"Kyiv appeals to the government to expand the list of anti-epidemic restrictions in force in the 'orange' zone. That is, to do what today is exclusively within the competence of the government. I also call on the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Infrastructure and the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection to strengthen control over compliance with the established anti-epidemic measures. In particular, regarding the holding of mass meetings, observance of the mask regime, the operation of shopping and entertainment establishments, restaurants and cafes, the occupancy of public transport, and the holding of sports competitions. Because, for example, a big football match is scheduled for Thursday in the capital, to which many spectators will come from all regions. Up to 35,000 people. In the current situation, this may be the second Bukovel," Klitschko said.

The mayor of Kyiv also said that the city authorities require the return to local authorities of powers to independently decide on the establishment of restrictive measures, since from February 17 of this year, cities have no right to enhance quarantine in their territories.