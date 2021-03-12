SBU initiates investigation on activities of Donetskoblgaz officials that led to heating cut of 58 boiler stations in JFO area

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has initiated a pretrial investigation into acts of sabotage committed by officials of PJSC Donetskoblgaz, which led to the heating cut of 58 boiler stations in the area of the Joint Force Operation (JFO).

"It has been found out, the owners of PJSC Donetskoblgaz are foreign offshore companies with signs of fictitiousness, which are controlled by a Ukrainian citizen who is currently located in the Russian Federation. At the same time, this company belongs to facilities that are of great national economic and defense importance," the SBU press service said.

Currently, investigative actions are being conducted aimed at identifying the persons involved in the commission of the crime and bringing them to justice.

As reported on March 6, with reference to the press service of Donetskoblgaz, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy suspended supplying natural gas to Donetskteplokomunenergo due to the company's debt to Naftogaz.