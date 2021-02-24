Facts

13:59 24.02.2021

Zelensky thanks Lithuanian FM for sanctions against Russia

Zelensky thanks Lithuanian FM for sanctions against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielus Landsbergis and thanked him for the sanctions introduced by Lithuania with respect to the Russian Federation.

"Thank you for the sanctions over the Crimea occupation, the war in Donbas & for the sake of Europe's energy security," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Also, the head of the Ukrainian state thanked the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania for the steady support of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, as well as for supporting Ukraine on its way to the European Union and NATO.

