European Parliament supports establishment of Crimean Platform

In a resolution on the implementation of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, the European Parliament supported the establishment of the Crimean Platform and called to provide support for the initiative.

"The European Parliament repeats its call for [establishment of] an international format for negotiations on the de-occupation of the Crimean peninsula with the active participation of the EU; calls on the VP/HR, the Commission and the Member States to provide all necessary support for the establishment of a Crimea International Platform that would allow the efforts aimed at the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine to be to coordinated, formalised and systematised; considers it important to involve the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, as the only internationally recognised representative body of the Crimean Tatars, in the activities of such a Platform," according to the text of the resolution adopted on Thursday.