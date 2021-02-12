Facts

14:50 12.02.2021

European Parliament supports establishment of Crimean Platform

1 min read
European Parliament supports establishment of Crimean Platform

In a resolution on the implementation of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, the European Parliament supported the establishment of the Crimean Platform and called to provide support for the initiative.

"The European Parliament repeats its call for [establishment of] an international format for negotiations on the de-occupation of the Crimean peninsula with the active participation of the EU; calls on the VP/HR, the Commission and the Member States to provide all necessary support for the establishment of a Crimea International Platform that would allow the efforts aimed at the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine to be to coordinated, formalised and systematised; considers it important to involve the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, as the only internationally recognised representative body of the Crimean Tatars, in the activities of such a Platform," according to the text of the resolution adopted on Thursday.

Tags: #crimea #eu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:24 12.02.2021
EU sanctions against Russia to be in effect until full implementation of Minsk agreements – Borrell

EU sanctions against Russia to be in effect until full implementation of Minsk agreements – Borrell

09:50 12.02.2021
EU to sign Open Skies Agreement with Ukraine immediately after UK quits - Borrell

EU to sign Open Skies Agreement with Ukraine immediately after UK quits - Borrell

13:11 10.02.2021
Kyiv, Brussels launch negotiation process on further liberalization of Ukraine-EU trade

Kyiv, Brussels launch negotiation process on further liberalization of Ukraine-EU trade

09:30 09.02.2021
Leader of CDU Germany Laschet supports idea of ​​EU enlargement, giving Ukraine 'European perspective' - ​​Ambassador Melnyk

Leader of CDU Germany Laschet supports idea of ​​EU enlargement, giving Ukraine 'European perspective' - ​​Ambassador Melnyk

20:14 05.02.2021
EU condemns expulsion of 3 European diplomats from Russia

EU condemns expulsion of 3 European diplomats from Russia

17:25 03.02.2021
EU evaluates consequences of imposing sanctions against 112, NewsOne, ZIK TV – Stano

EU evaluates consequences of imposing sanctions against 112, NewsOne, ZIK TV – Stano

14:30 03.02.2021
EU positively assesses imposition of sanctions against 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels – Ukraine's rep to EU

EU positively assesses imposition of sanctions against 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels – Ukraine's rep to EU

12:11 01.02.2021
France ready to join Crimean Platform – ambassador

France ready to join Crimean Platform – ambassador

10:46 01.02.2021
Investohills Vesta achieves freeze on assets of Kagerol Holdings, owner of Balaklava Mine in Sevastopol

Investohills Vesta achieves freeze on assets of Kagerol Holdings, owner of Balaklava Mine in Sevastopol

17:45 29.01.2021
EU working to secure that Ukraine receives EUR 600 mln of MFA tranche ASAP – European Commission president

EU working to secure that Ukraine receives EUR 600 mln of MFA tranche ASAP – European Commission president

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Liashko: Ukraine preparing to produce vaccines, but it will take time

Ukraine plans to launch Sich satellite with SpaceX rocket in Dec - Deputy PM

Losses from occupation of Donbas territories amount to UAH 375 bln, restoration costs exceed $21 bln – Reznikov

Zelensky, along with France, Germany, U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Sweden ambassadors visit Donbas near contact line

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times over past day, two Ukrainian soldiers killed – JFO HQ

LATEST

Liashko: Ukraine preparing to produce vaccines, but it will take time

Ukraine plans to launch Sich satellite with SpaceX rocket in Dec - Deputy PM

Shmyhal expects revision of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement to be completed in 2021

Losses from occupation of Donbas territories amount to UAH 375 bln, restoration costs exceed $21 bln – Reznikov

Zelensky, along with France, Germany, U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Sweden ambassadors visit Donbas near contact line

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times over past day, two Ukrainian soldiers killed – JFO HQ

Implementation of Minsk Agreements should be carried out by all parties on clear schedule, timely – Zelensky

If sanctions play their role, funds or values returned, sanctions may be lifted - Shmyhal

Ukraine not to allow disrupting ceasefire in Donbas no matter what – Zelensky

Ukraine to receive AstraZeneca vaccine next week – Liashko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD