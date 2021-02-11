Zelensky appoints 12 delegates from Ukraine to Congress Chambers of Local, Regional Authorities in Europe

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed 12 representatives of Ukraine to the Congress Chamber of Local Authorities of the and 12 more to the Chamber of Regions of Europe's Congress of Local and Regional Authorities (CLRAE) for 2021-2026, according to new presidential decree No. 54/2021, released on the website of the President's Office on Wednesday, February 10.

In accordance with the document, six Ukrainian delegates will become representatives of Ukraine in the Congress Chamber of Local Authorities by agreement. Among them are three deputies (Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Poltava regions) and three mayors (Kherson, Odesa and Kirovograd regions).

Six people will also replace representatives of Ukraine in the Congress Chamber of Local Authorities by agreement. Among them are two deputies from Zaporizhia and Lviv regions, as well as four mayors from Ternopil, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi and Khmelnytsky regions.

In turn, six Ukrainian delegates will become representatives of Ukraine in the Congress Chamber of Regions by agreement. Among them are three deputies (Vinnytsia, Rivne and Kharkiv regions), as well as three mayors (Mykolaiv, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions).

Six people will also replace representatives of Ukraine in the Congress Chamber of Regions by agreement. Among them are three deputies from Volyn, Sumy and Luhansk regions, as well as three mayors from Cherkasy, Zhytomyr and Uzhgorod regions.

Earlier, the president approved decree No. 53/2021, according to which the number of representatives of Ukraine and their deputies in the CLRAE was increased from 12 to 24 people.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.