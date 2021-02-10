Facts

10:19 10.02.2021

Avakov, U.S. Charge d'Affaires discuss implementation of Community Police Officer project in Ukraine

2 min read
Avakov, U.S. Charge d'Affaires discuss implementation of Community Police Officer project in Ukraine

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov and U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien discussed the current state of cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the U.S. government during the meeting.

According to the Communications Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the parties paid special attention to the successful implementation of the Community Police Officer project.

Thus, Avakov said that this project would become a new level of provision of high-quality police services and protection systems.

"Every Ukrainian in a remote village should feel safe. A police officer is focused on solving the security problems of his own territorial community. He is reachable for the population, since he is constantly close to people," the minister said.

In turn, Kristina Kvien expressed her readiness to continue to support its implementation and other projects that are now being implemented jointly with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

The Community Police Officer project has been implemented since May 2019. Today it is being implemented in 16 regions of Ukraine, where 444 police officers are serving in 273 communities. The project is aimed at improving public perception of the National Police of Ukraine in small towns and villages, providing opportunities for citizens living in remote areas to receive high-quality police services.

Tags: #usa #avakov #projects
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:36 09.02.2021
Boholiubov, Kolomoisky intend to file $23 mln suit against the United States with ICSID for forfeiture actions targeting their assets – media

Boholiubov, Kolomoisky intend to file $23 mln suit against the United States with ICSID for forfeiture actions targeting their assets – media

14:17 06.02.2021
Defendants in case, on imposition of sanctions against TV channels, related to supply of fuel for Russia-led forces in Donbas – Avakov

Defendants in case, on imposition of sanctions against TV channels, related to supply of fuel for Russia-led forces in Donbas – Avakov

13:22 06.02.2021
Everyone, who seeks dialogue with Russia, in favor of Ukraine's defeat – Avakov

Everyone, who seeks dialogue with Russia, in favor of Ukraine's defeat – Avakov

10:13 05.02.2021
NSDC decision on sanctions against TV channels based on evidence-based materials – Avakov

NSDC decision on sanctions against TV channels based on evidence-based materials – Avakov

09:54 05.02.2021
Situation at front in Donbas rapidly worsens over past week – Avakov

Situation at front in Donbas rapidly worsens over past week – Avakov

16:04 04.02.2021
U.S. ready to finance restoration of Sikorsky's house in Kyiv – MP

U.S. ready to finance restoration of Sikorsky's house in Kyiv – MP

16:12 03.02.2021
United States supports imposition of sanctions on 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK television channels – embassy

United States supports imposition of sanctions on 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK television channels – embassy

10:13 02.02.2021
United States to continue providing robust economic, military aid to Ukraine – State Department

United States to continue providing robust economic, military aid to Ukraine – State Department

15:57 01.02.2021
Everyone who interfered in U.S. elections should be held accountable under law – Zelensky

Everyone who interfered in U.S. elections should be held accountable under law – Zelensky

11:22 29.01.2021
Firefly Aerospace plans to raise $350 mln for creation of Firefly Beta medium-class launcher

Firefly Aerospace plans to raise $350 mln for creation of Firefly Beta medium-class launcher

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv, Brussels launch negotiation process on further liberalization of Ukraine-EU trade

Ukraine records 3,409 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,768 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine would like to receive NATO MAP together with Georgia – Shmyhal

Boholiubov, Kolomoisky intend to file $23 mln suit against the United States with ICSID for forfeiture actions targeting their assets – media

Ukraine to be able to conduct up to 5 mln COVID-19 vaccinations per month – Liashko

LATEST

Kyiv, Brussels launch negotiation process on further liberalization of Ukraine-EU trade

Portnov, Novinsky have right to be members of Odesa Law Academy supervisory board - Shkarlet

Widespread corruption continues to hamper Ukraine's reform process – speech on behalf of Borrell

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times over past day – JFO HQ

Ukraine records 3,409 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,768 people recovered – Stepanov

Boryspil Airport cuts passenger traffic by almost 70%, cargo flow by 24% in Jan

Ukraine would like to receive NATO MAP together with Georgia – Shmyhal

Amendments to Constitution on decentralization, adoption of relevant laws are on agenda – MP Korniyenko

Ukraine to be able to conduct up to 5 mln COVID-19 vaccinations per month – Liashko

Adaptive quarantine in Ukraine to be in effect from mid-late Feb – Liashko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD