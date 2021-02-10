Avakov, U.S. Charge d'Affaires discuss implementation of Community Police Officer project in Ukraine

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov and U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien discussed the current state of cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the U.S. government during the meeting.

According to the Communications Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the parties paid special attention to the successful implementation of the Community Police Officer project.

Thus, Avakov said that this project would become a new level of provision of high-quality police services and protection systems.

"Every Ukrainian in a remote village should feel safe. A police officer is focused on solving the security problems of his own territorial community. He is reachable for the population, since he is constantly close to people," the minister said.

In turn, Kristina Kvien expressed her readiness to continue to support its implementation and other projects that are now being implemented jointly with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

The Community Police Officer project has been implemented since May 2019. Today it is being implemented in 16 regions of Ukraine, where 444 police officers are serving in 273 communities. The project is aimed at improving public perception of the National Police of Ukraine in small towns and villages, providing opportunities for citizens living in remote areas to receive high-quality police services.