15:18 09.02.2021

NABU closes case of alleged embezzlement of $100 bln – Poroshenko's lawyers

Lawyers of fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko have announced the closure of the case on the embezzlement of $100 billion by the U.S. politicians and Poroshenko.

"As we know, on January 25 of this year, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine [NABU] closed the criminal proceedings, registered at the request of MP Kuzmin [Renat Kuzmin] and a group of parliamentarians [...] on the fact that a group of the U.S. politicians - Obama, Biden, as well as Petro Poroshenko, embezzled $100 billion," Poroshenko's lawyer Ihor Holovan said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

According to him, the application of the MPs was registered in December 2019.

"This story is a vivid example of how these provocative statements and investigations are fabricated by the influence agents of the aggressor state - the Russian Federation," Holovan said.

He said that in December 2019, MP of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Renat Kuzmin and a group of MP appealed to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine about Poroshenko's possible commission of criminal offenses. The reason for the application, as the lawyer emphasized, was the information of the Russian media and bloggers with reference to the alleged statement of Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani about the embezzlement of $100 billion.

"Giuliani's tweet itself is not about embezzling $100 billion. There is nothing like that," Holovan said.

He said: "This slander was in order to harm relations with the United States, to influence the elections in the United States, and to harm in some way presidential candidate Mr. Biden at that time."

Holovan drew attention to the fact that the NABU did not register the proceedings at the request of the MPs, and the investigation was launched after the corresponding decision of Pechersky District Court of Kyiv.

