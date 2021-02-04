G7 Ambassadors agree on need to fight disinformation in Ukraine - meeting with Zelensky

Ambassadors of the G7 countries, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, discussed the implementation of judicial reform in Ukraine and the fight against disinformation, while accepting its necessity in compliance with freedom and pluralism of the media.

"G7 Ambassadors were delighted to meet President of Ukraine Zelensky for the first time in 2021. We had a productive dialogue on several issues in support of Ukraine's development & welcomed initial progress on SBU. Ambassadors agreed there is a need to tackle disinformation, in the framework of media freedom and plurality," the UK Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kyiv reported on Twitter on Wednesday.

The ambassadors also heard plans for judicial reform outlined by the president. "They underscored the need for comprehensive judicial reform, including simultaneous reform of HCJ & HQCJ, & expressed concern about recent legislative initiatives (bills 3711, 4229) that wouldn't deliver high-quality, honest judges that Ukrainian people & business tell us they want & need," the message says.