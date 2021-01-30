Pechersky Court says it does not initiate proceedings against Biden, Poroshenko – press service

Pechersky District Court of Kyiv did not decide to initiate criminal proceedings against U.S. President Joseph Biden and fifth President of Ukraine (2014-2019) Petro Poroshenko, the court said on its Facebook page on Friday.

At the same time, the press service spoke about the ongoing pretrial investigation of the actions of individual representatives of international organizations, whose names were not specified, according to the statement of MP Andriy Derkach.

"The court decision dated September 11, 2020 sustained the complaint of lawyer Oleksandr Teleshetsky and authorized persons of the Prosecutor General's Office are obliged to enter information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations at the request of MP Derkach Andriy Leonidovych dated August 10, 2020 about the commission of a criminal offense and to start the pretrial investigation. According to the complaint dated August 10, 2020, it is seen that the signs of a criminal offense have the actions of individual representatives of international organizations, without indicating their names," the court said in the statement.

As reported, on January 27, Poroshenko's lawyer Ihor Holovan said that in Ukraine, two days after Biden's inauguration as President of the United States, two new criminal proceedings were registered concerning the alleged interference in the activities of former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin by Poroshenko and Biden, who held at that time the post of Vice President of the United States.