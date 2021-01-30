Georgia sees decrease in daily COVID-19 rate

Medics in Georgia diagnosed another 676 people with coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 257,632, the Georgian Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the coronavirus death toll has risen to 3,159 after another 11 patients died in the past 24 hours.

As many as 248,537 people recovered from coronavirus in Georgia since the beginning of the pandemic.

Georgia reported 669 new coronavirus cases the day before. In the beginning of the week, the daily rate of new recorded cases was over 1,000, but it has started decreasing.