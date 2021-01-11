Ukraine to consider issue of restoring water supply to Crimea only in context of its de-occupation – Kuleba

Ukraine will consider the issue of restoring water supply to Crimea exclusively in the context of the peninsula's de-occupation, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"The Russians are creating information noise, trying to blame everyone, but in fact, they can only blame themselves. It was Russia that pushed Crimea over the edge and made problems with water supply there. Ukraine will consider its restoration exclusively in the context of the de-occupation of the peninsula," Kuleba said in an interview to the Obozrevatel Internet publication on Sunday.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister said in accordance with international law, the occupying state bears full responsibility for the situation in the temporarily occupied territory.

"This is a general rule. Ukraine is not responsible for problems with water supply in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. Russia's attempts to turn this into a Ukrainian problem, accuse us of 'genocide,' appeal to the UN are absolutely futile. Russia's appeals on this issue to international organizations are as successful as the appeal to the League of Nations," he said.

At the same time, Kuleba said, according to the polls, the reactions of the media, and foreign policy experts, Ukraine hit the mark concerning the initiative to create the Crimean Platform.

"Despite the position of Russia, as if the issue of Crimea is closed for them, their reaction to the Crimean Platform showed that Crimea is an open wound for Russia. We added insult to injury well, and I am happy with that. Crimea is exactly the issue that should hurt Russia very much," he said.

The minister also said that he would not mind if Russia agrees to take part in the summit of the Crimean Platform.

"Let them come. We need a negotiation process on the return of Crimea. There will be only one issue on the agenda of the negotiations, the modality of Russia's withdrawal from the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol and the restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty and jurisdiction in this territory. We will not discuss any other issues with them. I invite them," he said.