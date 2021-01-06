Kharkiv pharmaceutical company Biolik confirms application for registration of Russian vaccine against COVID-19

The pharmaceutical company JSC Biolik (Kharkiv) confirmed that on December 31, 2020, it submitted an application to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine for registration of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 developed in Russia.

"In connection with numerous inquiries, the administration of JSC Biolik informs that on December 31, 2020 we did send to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine an application for state registration of a medicinal product - vaccine Gam-COVID-Vac, combined vector vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus infection caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus, produced by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Federation," the company's press service said.

The text of the statement was also made public.

As reported, earlier, head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk said that on December 30, the Biolik pharmaceutical company applied to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the State Expert Center of the Ministry of Health with an application for state registration of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

On January 4, the State Expert Center, with reference to its head Mykhailo Babenko, told Interfax-Ukraine that "as of 11:00 of January 4, 2021, the State Expert Center didn't receive applications for registration of any vaccines against COVID-19 from the company Biolik.

The Sputnik V vaccine has not passed the third phase of clinical trials.

In turn, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko assured that only those vaccines against coronavirus infection that have successfully completed clinical trials will be used in Ukraine, "therefore, all rumors and political statements about the state registration of the Russian vaccine candidate in Ukraine do not correspond to reality." Liashko said that according to available data, the completion of the third phase of clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine is scheduled for December 2021.

In early December, the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced readiness of JSC Biolik (Kharkiv) to produce the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in Ukraine. At the same time, Biolik company denied that statement then.