Facts

09:26 06.01.2021

Stepanov urges Ukrainians with any ARVI symptoms to appeal to family doctors for tests

1 min read
Stepanov urges Ukrainians with any ARVI symptoms to appeal to family doctors for tests

Ukrainians should contact family doctors with any symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections for collection of material or rapid testing for the COVID-19 antigen, and in case of refusal to contact the hotline of the Ministry of Health, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday, January 5.

He also said that Ukraine is conducting little testing compared to existing capabilities.

"Now we conduct few tests in comparison with our capabilities, which allow us to conduct more than 55,000 PCR tests per day in the laboratories of the Ministry of Health. There are also private laboratories and laboratories of medical institutions. Together, this is about 70,000-75,000 tests per day. In addition to PCR testing, we have introduced rapid antigen testing, which needs to be provided for people with any symptoms of ARVI, as well as for contact persons," the minister said.

Tags: #arvi #stepanov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:55 05.01.2021
Health Ministry to implement more than 30 digital projects in 2021 - Stepanov

Health Ministry to implement more than 30 digital projects in 2021 - Stepanov

10:56 05.01.2021
Trade in food, medicines, veterinary preparations allowed during strict quarantine - Stepanov

Trade in food, medicines, veterinary preparations allowed during strict quarantine - Stepanov

09:22 05.01.2021
Ukraine records 5,334 COVID-19 cases per day, 13,850 people recovered - Stepanov

Ukraine records 5,334 COVID-19 cases per day, 13,850 people recovered - Stepanov

11:32 30.12.2020
Over 260,000 rapid tests for COVID-19 antigen delivered to regions, another 1.5 mln expected to be supplied – Stepanov

Over 260,000 rapid tests for COVID-19 antigen delivered to regions, another 1.5 mln expected to be supplied – Stepanov

13:53 26.12.2020
Health Ministry seeks to obtain transplant independence of Ukraine in 3 years - Stepanov

Health Ministry seeks to obtain transplant independence of Ukraine in 3 years - Stepanov

11:14 25.12.2020
Ukraine sees 11,035 new COVID-19 cases, 15,337 recoveries in past day

Ukraine sees 11,035 new COVID-19 cases, 15,337 recoveries in past day

14:37 24.12.2020
Risk of COVID-19 infection in public catering is highest – Stepanov

Risk of COVID-19 infection in public catering is highest – Stepanov

11:32 19.12.2020
Ukraine sees 11,742 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with 13,314 recoveries – Stepanov

Ukraine sees 11,742 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with 13,314 recoveries – Stepanov

10:56 18.12.2020
About 59% of COVID-19 beds provided with oxygen – Stepanov

About 59% of COVID-19 beds provided with oxygen – Stepanov

15:47 15.12.2020
Stepanov: About 21 mln Ukrainians from risk groups to be vaccinated free of charge from COVID-19

Stepanov: About 21 mln Ukrainians from risk groups to be vaccinated free of charge from COVID-19

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Health Ministry intends to ban Medical Procurement of Ukraine from purchasing vaccines against COVID-19

Kharkiv pharmaceutical company Biolik confirms application for registration of Russian vaccine against COVID-19

Investigative actions in connection with possible 'Belarusian trace' in Sheremet murder case may be carried out in Europe in January – Avakov

Cabinet allows stores to sell household chemicals, press during lockdown

Constitutional Court head concerned over threat of blocking court's operation after issuing presidential decree on removal of Tupytsky

LATEST

Ukrainian military ranks transferred to NATO military rank codes – Taran

Ukraine within 60 days to submit its comments on Iran's draft technical report on shooting down UIA aircraft – Enin

Christmas fairs to be closed in Kyiv during lockdown

About 27,000 law enforcers to keep order in Ukraine at Christmas

Another 931 cases of COVID-19 detected in Kyiv over last day - Klitschko

Democrats win one Senate seat in Georgia, lead in second race with 98% of vote counted - NYT

Epidemiologists consider strict quarantine necessary from Jan 8 through Jan 24 – Stepanov

Police open case in connection with death of Korban's son

Health Ministry considers ineffective work of Medical Procurement of Ukraine in 2020 – Stepanov

U.S. congratulates Orthodox Church of Ukraine on anniversary of receiving tomos

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD