11:33 25.12.2020

Zelensky congratulates Ukrainians on Merry Christmas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Ukrainians and all Christians of the Western Church with Merry Christmas.

"Today, for millions of our people both in Ukraine and abroad – there is the evening before Christmas. I sincerely congratulate everyone who celebrates. It's good that there's no big controversy at least among Ukrainians about the difference in calendar dates this year. This is already positive," Zelensky wrote on his official Telegram channel on Thursday evening.

The President of Ukraine noted that 2020 was a year of serious trials for all Ukrainians.

"It was a year of really big trials, a shocking pandemic and quarantines, new economies and significant limited communications," Zelensky stressed.

The head of the Ukrainian state urged not to forget about the military and medical workers who support "our common life."

"However, do not also forget about those who, even at this specific time, simply cannot retreat from their tasks even for a day. About those who secure our life with you. These are men and women in our Armed Forces. And medical workers who protect us on the second front – COVID-19 front. Ukraine will always be grateful to each of its defenders," Zelensky said.

