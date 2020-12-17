Facts

16:53 17.12.2020

NABU searching Culture Ministry

NABU searching Culture Ministry

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) are conducting investigative actions at the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy in the 2019 case.

"On December 17, 2020, detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine came to search the premises of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, the Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Culture draws attention to the fact that the criminal case, within the framework of which investigative actions are carried out, concerns the issuance of a permitting document in 2019, when the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy had not been created yet.

The ministry also expressed its readiness to maximize the investigation of this case and cooperate with the investigation.

