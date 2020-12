Ukraine records 8,641 COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

As of Monday morning, some 8,641 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine, some 5,123 people recovered, some145 patients died, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Some 8,641 new cases of COVID-19 disease were recorded in Ukraine as of December 7, 2020. In particular, 390 children and 284 medical workers fell ill. Some 1,037 people were hospitalized; some 145 people died; some 5,123 people recovered over the past day," Stepanov wrote on his Facebook page on Monday morning.

The day before, on December 6, some 11,590 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine; the day before, on December 5, some 13,825 cases of the disease were recorded; on December 4, some 15,131 new cases of the virus were reported and on December 3, some 14,496 cases were recorded.

The number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic on Monday morning was 821,947 people, some 13,733 people died from COVID-19, and 423,704 people recovered.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv city (1,526), ​​Dnipropetrovsk (960), Odesa (662), Kyiv (635) and Sumy (477) regions.