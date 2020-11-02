Servant of the People party considers voting for draft law on constitutional judiciary introduced by Zelensky as uncontested way out of crisis provoked by Constitutional Court – statement

The political party Servant of the People issued a statement on the options for overcoming the crisis created by the decision of the Constitutional Court and consider the adoption of the bill by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky the only right decision in the current situation.

The party believes that the current composition of the Constitutional Court has provoked a deep crisis in Ukraine.

"Nearly the entire anti-corruption infrastructure of the state is under threat of destruction. There are also problems with Ukraine's fulfillment of its obligations to the European Union and our ability to maintain internal stability, which is vital in the context of a hybrid confrontation with Russia," the party's website said in a statement on Friday evening.

The party stressed that this situation would not exist if the current composition of the Constitutional Court had been guided in its activities by the principles of integrity, the validity of decision-making, avoided conflicts of interest and sought to protect the Constitution from illegal encroachments.

"The state can have only three ways out of the crisis, which provoked the current composition of the Constitutional Court. Either the judges of the Constitutional Court voluntarily resign, opening up opportunities for the restoration of virtue, professionalism and constitutionality in the activities of the body, or the fate of judges and their insignificant decisions will be decided by the street. Or the third way: the Verkhovna Rada will take a fair and unified logical decision by voting for bill No. 4288 proposed by President Volodymyr Zelensky 'On restoring public confidence in constitutional judiciary," the statement reads.

The Servant of the People expressed confidence that the first path is unrealistic due to the behavior of the judges during the current week. The second path can create additional dangers for statehood.

"Therefore, the third way out of the crisis remains uncontested. We call on all responsible and pro-Ukrainian deputies of Ukraine to remember that the Verkhovna Rada has already taken political and legal decisions to overcome similar crises. We can and must make precisely this decision, supporting the president's initiative and restoring Ukrainians' confidence in constitutional judiciary," it says.

It is noted that "an impartial sober view at any decision of the Constitutional Court regarding certain provisions of the Law of Ukraine 'On the Prevention of Corruption' and Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine will force us to state that such a decision can only be considered null and void. This is an open rescue of corrupt officials and the complete destruction of public confidence in Constitutional jurisdiction. In addition, the High Anti-Corruption Court is the next in line to be destroyed by these judges. The decision, as we understand, is already being prepared. Obviously, all this is categorically unacceptable."