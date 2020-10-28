Facts

16:42 28.10.2020

Govt extends emergency situation in Ukraine until Dec 31

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the state of emergency for the unified state civil protection system throughout Ukraine until December 31, 2020 due to the extension of lockdown.

The relevant order was approved by the government at the Wednesday meeting.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on October 13 adopted a resolution by which it extended the adaptive lockdown until December 31, 2020, established new criteria for referring the region to the "red" zone and adopted a number of lockdown restrictions.

The resolution limits the opening hours of restaurants and other catering establishments from 22:00 to 07:00, and also toughens the restriction on holding mass events (no more than 50 people in the "green" zones, up to 30 in the "yellow" zones, up to 20 in the "orange"). The government also banned spectators from visiting sports events, except for international ones, on which the Ministry of Health will make separate decisions.

In addition, it is recommended that all business entities organize shift work of employees, if it is technically possible to work in real time via the Internet while maintaining salaries.

It is recommended that institutions of general secondary education establish holidays from October 15 to October 30, 2020, and institutions of vocational and higher education from October 15 to November 15, 2020 switch to distance learning with the recommended departure of students from hostels, except for those who cannot do this.

According to the resolution, the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection should strengthen state control over compliance with sanitary legislation and anti-epidemic measures in the work of preschool education institutions, catering, physical education and sports, and trade.

Local authorities are advised to use additional units of public transport in order to avoid crowding in it and monitor compliance with anti-epidemic standards in the implementation of transportation.

13:08 28.10.2020
Govt lifts limits for salaries in state-owned companies

10:18 26.10.2020
Ukraine records 5,426 COVID-19 cases, 1,029 recoveries, 73 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

09:32 26.10.2020
Development of Ukrainian vaccine against coronavirus can be completed in year - Stepanov

15:04 25.10.2020
Russia reports another 16,710 COVID-19 cases, 229 deaths in past 24 hours - operative HQ

09:21 25.10.2020
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko infected with COVID-19

09:06 25.10.2020
Ukraine records 6,088 COVID-19 infections, 102 deaths in 24 hours – NSDC

12:51 24.10.2020
In Ukraine, beds for patients with COVID-19 are occupied by 61% - Health Ministry

11:40 23.10.2020
New epidemic zoning from Oct 26: Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv in 'red' zone

10:26 23.10.2020
Ukraine has record number of new COVID-19 cases per day - 7,517, some 2,680 recovered, 121 patients died

16:07 21.10.2020
Govt meetings to be held online from next week – PM

