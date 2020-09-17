Kravchuk in TCG says adoption of laws, decrees is prerogative of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada

The head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group Leonid Kravchuk emphasizes that the adoption of laws and regulations is the exclusive competence and right of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

"The adoption of laws and decrees is the exclusive competence and prerogative of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG responded to the reproach about the urgent need for the parliament to adopt an alternative decree on holding the 2020 local elections.

At the same time, the discussion of working proposals for draft documents on self-government in certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine will continue within the work of the TCG political subgroup, as envisaged for by the package of measures to implement the Minsk agreements, the President's Office said.

Kravchuk said that the Ukrainian delegation respects the Normandy format and the Minsk agreements and is ready to work constructively and consistently to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity and achieve peace.

"We have always fulfilled and will continue to fulfill all agreements, including ceasefire," he said.