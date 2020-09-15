Soldier blown up during engineering work near Vodiane

A Ukrainian serviceman was blown up by an unknown explosive device in Donbas near Vodiane, a press group of the the Skhid (East) task force said.

"Today, September 15, in the area of the settlement of Vodiane, during engineering work, one serviceman from the Joint Forces was blown up by an unknown explosive device. The seviceman was moderately wounded," the group said in a statement on the Facebook page on Tuesday.

It is noted that he was promptly provided with first aid, the wounded serviceman was evacuated to a hospital.

Senior officers of the military unit and a working group of the military law enforcement service are working on the spot. The circumstances are being investigated," the group said.