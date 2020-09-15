Facts

11:59 15.09.2020

Soldier blown up during engineering work near Vodiane

1 min read
Soldier blown up during engineering work near Vodiane

A Ukrainian serviceman was blown up by an unknown explosive device in Donbas near Vodiane, a press group of the the Skhid (East) task force said.

"Today, September 15, in the area of the settlement of Vodiane, during engineering work, one serviceman from the Joint Forces was blown up by an unknown explosive device. The seviceman was moderately wounded," the group said in a statement on the Facebook page on Tuesday.

It is noted that he was promptly provided with first aid, the wounded serviceman was evacuated to a hospital.

Senior officers of the military unit and a working group of the military law enforcement service are working on the spot. The circumstances are being investigated," the group said.

Tags: #explosion #donbas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:37 15.09.2020
Zelensky against 'freezing' conflict in Donbas like Transnistria, Abkhazia examples

Zelensky against 'freezing' conflict in Donbas like Transnistria, Abkhazia examples

11:16 15.09.2020
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times – JFO HQ

10:16 15.09.2020
Explosion occurs on high-pressure gas pipeline near Kyiv

Explosion occurs on high-pressure gas pipeline near Kyiv

11:26 10.09.2020
Zelensky, Merkel to discuss recent developments in Donbas on Thursday – source

Zelensky, Merkel to discuss recent developments in Donbas on Thursday – source

17:03 09.09.2020
Zelensky on situation in Donbas: now we are analyzing each fact in detail, there are again no combat losses, shelling after our soldier's death

Zelensky on situation in Donbas: now we are analyzing each fact in detail, there are again no combat losses, shelling after our soldier's death

12:06 08.09.2020
UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine calls for continuation of ceasefire for safety of Ukrainian citizens

UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine calls for continuation of ceasefire for safety of Ukrainian citizens

11:15 08.09.2020
Talk between foreign ministers of Ukraine, Russia due to ceasefire violation Donbas is not held – Kuleba

Talk between foreign ministers of Ukraine, Russia due to ceasefire violation Donbas is not held – Kuleba

14:51 05.09.2020
Situation in Crimea and Donbas put on agenda of next session of UN General Assembly

Situation in Crimea and Donbas put on agenda of next session of UN General Assembly

12:20 03.09.2020
Opposition Platform – For Life demands from Zelensky to ensure local elections in 18 merged territorial communities in Donbas

Opposition Platform – For Life demands from Zelensky to ensure local elections in 18 merged territorial communities in Donbas

15:02 31.08.2020
Fokin's statements on amnesty, entire Donbas special status don't meet official position of Ukrainian delegation in TCG – Yermak

Fokin's statements on amnesty, entire Donbas special status don't meet official position of Ukrainian delegation in TCG – Yermak

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada joins EU assessment about non-democratic presidential elections in Belarus, supports imposition of EU sanctions against guilty of falsifying results

Kernes diagnosed with COVID-19, in serious condition – Kharkiv local authoritites

Some 690 Hasidic pilgrims try to entry into Ukraine from Belarus. New wave at different areas expected – Zelensky, Deineko meeting

Zelensky against 'freezing' conflict in Donbas like Transnistria, Abkhazia examples

Multinational exercises Rapid Trident-2020 to start in Lviv region – Defense ministry

LATEST

Rada joins EU assessment about non-democratic presidential elections in Belarus, supports imposition of EU sanctions against guilty of falsifying results

Three criminal proceedings opened in case of Wagner PMC members - Venediktova

Kernes diagnosed with COVID-19, in serious condition – Kharkiv local authoritites

Some 690 Hasidic pilgrims try to entry into Ukraine from Belarus. New wave at different areas expected – Zelensky, Deineko meeting

Multinational exercises Rapid Trident-2020 to start in Lviv region – Defense ministry

U.S. does not recognize Russian local elections in temporarily occupied Crimea

Foreigners keep trying to get from Belarus to Ukraine – border guards

Post of speaker of Ukrainian delegation to TCG to be introduced - Reznikov

Reznikov calls myth information about Ukrainian military positions inspection near Shumy

There are no threats to visa-free travel between Ukraine, EU – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD