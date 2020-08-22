Facts

11:48 22.08.2020

Radio Liberty journalists detained Minsk to be deported

1 min read
Radio Liberty journalists detained Minsk to be deported

Belarus is deporting two journalists from Radio Liberty's Russian-language service, who were detained in Minsk on Friday.

"The journalists from the Radio Liberty Russian service who were held in Minsk, Yulia Vishnevetskaya and Andrei Kiselyov, have been released from the Partizansky district police station and are being deported," the Radio Liberty Belarusian bureau reported.

Vishnevetskaya told the bureau that they were now traveling in a Russian Embassy vehicle to collect their belongings and after that will be driven to Smolensk. "Deportation with a five-year entry ban," she said.

The journalists had been held outside the entrance to the Tractor Plant while filming volunteers distributing leaflets among workers.

The editorial office said it had requested from the Belarusian Foreign Ministry official permission for the journalists' accreditation to work on the territory of the republic before Vishnevetskaya and Kiselyov left for Minsk.

Tags: #journalists #belarus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:51 22.08.2020
West openly meddling in Belarus' internal affairs - Lukashenko

West openly meddling in Belarus' internal affairs - Lukashenko

16:15 22.08.2020
Lukashenko orders monitoring NATO forces' movement, tightening control over Belarus' Western border

Lukashenko orders monitoring NATO forces' movement, tightening control over Belarus' Western border

12:59 22.08.2020
It is necessary to find dialogue format in Belarus – Zelensky

It is necessary to find dialogue format in Belarus – Zelensky

12:58 22.08.2020
There is no sense to talk about replacing Minsk for TCG negotiations now – Zelensky

There is no sense to talk about replacing Minsk for TCG negotiations now – Zelensky

14:56 19.08.2020
Damage from protests in Belarus already stands at $500 mln – presidential aide

Damage from protests in Belarus already stands at $500 mln – presidential aide

13:04 19.08.2020
Lukashenko promises to dissolve Coordination Council of Belarusian opposition

Lukashenko promises to dissolve Coordination Council of Belarusian opposition

09:17 18.08.2020
Lukashenko says Merkel called him

Lukashenko says Merkel called him

17:10 17.08.2020
Ukraine's MFA summons its ambassador to Belarus home for consultations– Kuleba

Ukraine's MFA summons its ambassador to Belarus home for consultations– Kuleba

15:06 17.08.2020
Events in Belarus can significantly impact Ukraine - Zelensky at closed meeting with law enforcement agencies

Events in Belarus can significantly impact Ukraine - Zelensky at closed meeting with law enforcement agencies

12:03 17.08.2020
Delegations of Ukraine, UK, Baltic States to PACE condemn election violations, violence in Belarus, warn Russia against interference

Delegations of Ukraine, UK, Baltic States to PACE condemn election violations, violence in Belarus, warn Russia against interference

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

West openly meddling in Belarus' internal affairs - Lukashenko

The number of patients with COVID-19 per day not increase only in Kherson region – NSDC

Zelensky believes that Ukraine's budget to withstand increase in minimum salary

There is no sense to talk about replacing Minsk for TCG negotiations now – Zelensky

Klitschko: 7 people died due to COVID-19 per day in Kyiv, 179 new patients

LATEST

SBI ends investigation of abduction, torture of Verbytsky, Lutsenko Euromaidan activists

Russian-occupation forces fired once using anti-tank grenade launcher near Maryinka – Defense Ministry

The number of patients with COVID-19 per day not increase only in Kherson region – NSDC

Zelensky believes that Ukraine's budget to withstand increase in minimum salary

Klitschko: 7 people died due to COVID-19 per day in Kyiv, 179 new patients

Ukraine sets anti-record of 2,328 COVID-19 cases over day again, 657 recovered, 37 new victims of virus – NSDC

Regional health departments have to set up hot lines in two days – Stepanov

Russia-occupation fighters do not violate ceasefire in Donbas on Friday

German Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine on Independence Day

Roshen has no relation to production of corn starch molasses – corporation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD