Russia's infringement of believers' rights in Crimea is reason for toughening sanctions

The Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine says that Russia's infringement of religious citizens of Ukraine in Crimea is a reason for toughening sanctions and requires the resumption of the Crimean community of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in its rights.

"The decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation on the refusal to review decisions on the eviction of the community of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine from the Orthodox Church of Ukraine from the Cathedral of the Holy Apostolic Princes Volodymyr and Olga in Simferopol temporarily occupied by Russia testifies to the infringement of the religious rights of Ukrainian citizens by the occupation 'authorities' of the peninsula. The Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine condemns such actions of the Russian Federation and demands to resume the Crimean community of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in its rights," the ministry said in a statement.

Thus, the Reintegration Ministry said that the expulsion of the Ukrainian church from the Crimean peninsula temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation is a manifestation of the weakness of the occupying state and will receive a proper response from Ukraine.

"Ukraine, in cooperation with international partners, to consider the issue of strengthening sanctions against persons involved in the persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea," the ministry said in the statement.