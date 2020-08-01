Forecast of coronavirus spread in Ukraine growing more pessimistic – Health Ministry

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Ukraine is developing under "a yellow scenario," which envisages up to 4,000 potential deaths and 400,000 cases, Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister and Chief Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko has said.

"When we first presented our forecasts a month ago, Ukraine was progressing under a yellow-green scenario. Our dynamic now clearly reflects the yellow scenario, and unfortunately, we're oriented towards 4,000 deaths and about 400,000 cases which may happen in our country," he said at a briefing on Saturday.

Quarantine measures are currently the only way to deter the development of the disease, he said.

Ukraine's total case count currently stands at 71,056, a total of 39,308 patients have already recovered, and 1,709 have died. At present, Ukraine has 30,039 active COVID-19 cases.