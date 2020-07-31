Facts

16:22 31.07.2020

OSCE PA President is concerned over ceasefire violations in Eastern Ukraine

2 min read
OSCE PA President is concerned over ceasefire violations in Eastern Ukraine

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) President, George Tsereteli, expressed deep concerns about recent reports of ceasefire violations in Donetsk region right after the agreement of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) regarding additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire as of 27 July 2020.

The press service of the OSCE PA said in a press release published on Friday that President Tsereteli underlined the importance of maintenance of cessation of military actions and urged sides to respect ceasefire orders and to fulfill their commitments foreseen by the Minsk Agreements.

"The ceasefire agreement achieved during the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group was a significant step toward the implementation of the Minsk agreements. Sustainable political solution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine should be based first and foremost on the end of armed clashes. For the people in conflict zones, who are most affected by military operations, this long-awaited silence was a signal of hope for an end of their suffering in sight," the OSCE PA President said.

Expressing his regret over the escalation of the situation in Eastern Ukraine and violation of ceasefire agreements, as reported by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, President Tsereteli called for the sides to refrain from provocative actions and respect international commitments.

"I am very disappointed that ceasefire support measures were violated so quickly. Comprehensive settlement can be achieved only through mutual trust in agreements. Disrespect to the ceasefire commitments puts future negotiations and conflict resolution efforts at risk. All words stated by conflict sides should match their actions. I encourage conflict sides to immediately stop ceasefire violations and stay dedicated to their obligations," he said.

At the same time President also highlighted the efforts taken in the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group stressing out that "only results-oriented diplomatic dialogue based on political will to implement Minsk Agreements can put an end to the conflict."

Tags: #donbas #osce #tsereteli
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:25 31.07.2020
Special system of governance in Donbas should be negotiated, rather than special status - Kravchuk

Special system of governance in Donbas should be negotiated, rather than special status - Kravchuk

11:34 31.07.2020
Ukraine sends note of protest to Russian MFA over another 'humanitarian convoy' to Donbas – Ukrainian MFA

Ukraine sends note of protest to Russian MFA over another 'humanitarian convoy' to Donbas – Ukrainian MFA

17:34 30.07.2020
Ukrainian parliament has no draft laws on elections in Donbas - speaker

Ukrainian parliament has no draft laws on elections in Donbas - speaker

14:36 28.07.2020
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire once over current day – Defense ministry

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire once over current day – Defense ministry

18:52 27.07.2020
Khomchak calls not to succumb to provocations, hybrid manifestations of panic

Khomchak calls not to succumb to provocations, hybrid manifestations of panic

16:13 27.07.2020
Moscow cannot serve as guarantor of ceasefire in Donbas – Kremlin

Moscow cannot serve as guarantor of ceasefire in Donbas – Kremlin

11:14 27.07.2020
New ceasefire in Donbas starts after Russia-occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions 13 times on Sunday, wounding one

New ceasefire in Donbas starts after Russia-occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions 13 times on Sunday, wounding one

10:27 24.07.2020
Russian-led forces fire eight times at Ukrainian positions in Donbas - JFO HQ

Russian-led forces fire eight times at Ukrainian positions in Donbas - JFO HQ

12:00 23.07.2020
TCG's humanitarian working group confirms readiness for simultaneous opening of two extra entry-exit checkpoints by Nov 10, 2020 – Grau

TCG's humanitarian working group confirms readiness for simultaneous opening of two extra entry-exit checkpoints by Nov 10, 2020 – Grau

10:56 23.07.2020
OSCE Special Representative in TCG says what measures envisage agreement on ceasefire in Donbas

OSCE Special Representative in TCG says what measures envisage agreement on ceasefire in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to request Belarus about extradition of 28 detained militants – PGO

CEC appeals to Donetsk, Luhansk local authorities for conclusions on possibility of holding local elections in regions

Group of U.S. senators introduces legislation on military aid to Ukraine

Court of Arbitration in Paris starts hearing case on seizure of Ukrenergo's facilities by Russia in Crimea

Special system of governance in Donbas should be negotiated, rather than special status - Kravchuk

LATEST

Ukraine to request Belarus about extradition of 28 detained militants – PGO

In Ukraine, from Sept 1, schools to be closed only in 'red zone' with high incidence of SARS

CEC appeals to Donetsk, Luhansk local authorities for conclusions on possibility of holding local elections in regions

Group of U.S. senators introduces legislation on military aid to Ukraine

Court of Arbitration in Paris starts hearing case on seizure of Ukrenergo's facilities by Russia in Crimea

Foreign ministers of Lublin Triangle to meet in Ukraine this autumn

SBI did not dispute issue of Ukraine's receipt of Tomos - Sokolov

Ukraine stands ready to preserve Normandy format – Kuleba

Iran joins negotiations to establish circumstances of Ukrainian plane crash – Kuleba

Ukraine to insist on extradition of Wagner PMC fighters detained in Belarus

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD