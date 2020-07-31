OSCE PA President is concerned over ceasefire violations in Eastern Ukraine

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) President, George Tsereteli, expressed deep concerns about recent reports of ceasefire violations in Donetsk region right after the agreement of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) regarding additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire as of 27 July 2020.

The press service of the OSCE PA said in a press release published on Friday that President Tsereteli underlined the importance of maintenance of cessation of military actions and urged sides to respect ceasefire orders and to fulfill their commitments foreseen by the Minsk Agreements.

"The ceasefire agreement achieved during the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group was a significant step toward the implementation of the Minsk agreements. Sustainable political solution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine should be based first and foremost on the end of armed clashes. For the people in conflict zones, who are most affected by military operations, this long-awaited silence was a signal of hope for an end of their suffering in sight," the OSCE PA President said.

Expressing his regret over the escalation of the situation in Eastern Ukraine and violation of ceasefire agreements, as reported by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, President Tsereteli called for the sides to refrain from provocative actions and respect international commitments.

"I am very disappointed that ceasefire support measures were violated so quickly. Comprehensive settlement can be achieved only through mutual trust in agreements. Disrespect to the ceasefire commitments puts future negotiations and conflict resolution efforts at risk. All words stated by conflict sides should match their actions. I encourage conflict sides to immediately stop ceasefire violations and stay dedicated to their obligations," he said.

At the same time President also highlighted the efforts taken in the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group stressing out that "only results-oriented diplomatic dialogue based on political will to implement Minsk Agreements can put an end to the conflict."