09:50 24.07.2020

Ukraine records 972 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 886 recoveries, 20 deaths - NSDC

Over the past day, 972 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine on Friday morning, 886 people from among the previously ill recovered, 20 people died, the website of the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System (NSDC) reports.

A day earlier, on July 23, some 856 cases were reported, there were 829 new cases on July 22, and there were 673 new cases of COVID-19 on July 21. On June 26, an absolute anti-record was recorded – 1,109 new infected.

The number of people infected with a cumulative total since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 62,823 people on Friday morning, 34,886 people recovered, 1,571 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic from COVID-19. Now in Ukraine, 26,366 people are sick with COVID-19, which is 66 more than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Lviv region (126) and Kyiv (118).

