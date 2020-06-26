Facts

18:14 26.06.2020

Zelensky decides to dismiss Balon as Kirovohrad region governor – president's office

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has decided to dismiss Andriy Balon as Head of Kirovohrad Regional State Administration, the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine said.

"Several days ago the Security Service of Ukraine informed me that, mildly speaking, incorrect things connected with violation of Ukrainian laws are going on in the entourage of the head of the regional state administration. When I received this information, I said at once that I will fire the head of the regional state administration. And law enforcement agencies should take up all the rest," the president told the media during his working group to Kherson region.

"The one who steals must be jailed," he added.

Zelensky appointed the former deputy head of Kherson Regional State Administration and former investigator, Balon, as the head of Kirovohrad Regional State Administration in November 2019.

On June 25, the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine reported that Balon and an official from the regional state administration were detained during an attempt to obtain improper advantage.

On June 25, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine agreed on the dismissal of Andriy Balon from the post of the head of Kirovohrad Regional State Administration.

Tags: #zelensky #kirovohrad_region
Interfax-Ukraine
