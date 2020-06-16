Facts

09:29 16.06.2020

Ukraine records 666 COVID-19 infected over past 24 hours, 275 recovered, 11 died – NSDC

1 min read
Ukraine records 666 COVID-19 infected over past 24 hours, 275 recovered, 11 died – NSDC

As of Tuesday morning, 666 people have been infected over the past day, 11 people died, 275 people recovered, according to the report posted on the website of the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) coronavirus epidemic monitoring system.

A day earlier, 656 cases were reported over the day, on June 14 there were 648 infected persons, there were 753 new cases on June 13, and there were 683 new cases on June 12.

Tags: #nsdc #covid_19
