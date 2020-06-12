Zelensky's spouse reports her positive test for COVID-19, while president has negative result

Wife of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Olena, has said that she received a positive test for coronavirus and is placed on outpatient treatment, while testing of the head of state and their children showed negative results.

"Today, I've received a positive coronavirus test result. Unexpected news. Especially considering that my family and I continue to adhere to all the rules: masks, gloves, minimum of contacts. I must say that I feel good, but I am on outpatient treatment, isolated from other family members so as not to endanger them. Volodymyr and our children also passed the test, their results are negative," Zelenska wrote on her Facebook page on Friday.

However, she wrote that "the relaxation of quarantine does not mean that COVID-19 has disappeared." "The danger has not passed, it is close. It is closer than it might seem to us," the first lady noted.