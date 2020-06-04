Court orders Poroshenko's compulsory appearance at SBI for questioning on June 10

Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has ordered compulsory appearance of fifth Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko at the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) for questioning.

This decision was approved on Thursday, the press service of the SBI said.

"The questioning will begin at 11:00 on June 10, 2020 at the State Bureau of Investigations," it said.

According to the SBI, Poroshenko will be questioned as a witness in criminal case No. 42020000000000307 on the illegal movement of 43 paintings created by worldwide known artists bypassing customs control procedures.