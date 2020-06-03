Facts

15:34 03.06.2020

South Korea hands 20,000 tests on COVID-19 over to Ukraine – MFA

1 min read

On Wednesday, humanitarian aid from the Republic of Korea was delivered to Ukraine in the form of test kits for COVID-19 in order to overcome coronavirus infection (20,000 tests), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported.

"The Ukrainian side is committed to further comprehensive strengthening of friendly relations with the Republic of Korea and will make every effort to mutually beneficial development of promising areas of bilateral cooperation," the Foreign Ministry's press service quoted its Minister Dmytro Kuleba as saying on Wednesday.

Tags: #south_korea #covid_19
