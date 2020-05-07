Facts

15:23 07.05.2020

Conference chaired by Zelensky decides against reopening metro before May 22

1 min read
Conference chaired by Zelensky decides against reopening metro before May 22

The metro will not reopen in Ukraine before May 22, in accordance with the government's plan, considering that premature resumption of public transportation services could cause the virus to spread further, and the epidemiological situation has yet to stabilize, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a routine conference chaired by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

There is a metro in three Ukrainian cities: Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro.

"The planned moderate approach to quarantine exit is right. Despite the fatigue, the epidemic should not be treated carelessly. Today the number of infected is over half a thousand. Transport is a direct way to spread this danger," the presidential press service quoted Zelensky as saying at the conference.

A record number of coronavirus patients, 299, have recovered in Ukraine over the past day, but the number of new cases increased from the previous days to 507, Shmyhal said.

Tags: #transport #shmyhal
