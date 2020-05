Largest number of COVID-19 new cases detected in Chernivtsi, Kyiv regions over past day – Health Ministry

As of 9:00 on Monday, May 4, the largest number of newly confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Ukraine was recorded in Chernivtsi and Kyiv regions, while new cases of COVID-19 were not detected in the Luhansk region, the Public Health Centre of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reports.

The Public Health Centre reported an update on COVID-19 in Ukraine's regions on Facebook:

Vinnytsia region: 436 cases (146 recoveries), including one new case of infection over past day;

Volyn region: 340 cases (64 recoveries), including 16 new cases of infection over past day;

Dnipropetrovsk region: 460 cases (64 recoveries), including 12 new cases of infection over past day;

Donetsk region: 81 cases (12 recoveries), including 11 new cases of infection over past day;

Zhytomyr region: 430 cases (23 recoveries), including seven new cases of infection over past day;

Zakarpattia region: 531 cases (61 recoveries), including 23 new cases of infection over past day;

Zaporizhia region: 285 cases (79 recoveries), including 10 new cases over past day;

Ivano-Frankivsk region: 984 cases (86 recoveries), including 19 new cases of infection over past day;

Kyiv city: 1,535 cases (80 recoveries), including 24 new cases of infection over past day;

Kyiv region: 853 cases (83 recoveries), including 69 new cases of infection over past day;

Kyrovohrad region: 401 cases (121 recoveries), including four new cases of infection over past day;

Lviv region: 506 cases (95 recoveries), including 33 new cases of infection over past day;

Luhansk region: 37 cases (seven recoveries), new cases of infection have not been recorded over past day;

Mykolaiv region: 161 cases (six recoveries), including 12 new cases of infection over past day;

Odesa region: 427 cases (17 recoveries), including 18 new cases of infection over past day;

Poltava region: 227 cases (26 recoveries), including five new cases of infection over past day;

Rivne region: 750 cases (78 recoveries), including 24 new cases of infection over past day;

Sumy region: 112 cases (62 recoveries), including two new cases of infection over past day;

Ternopil region: 896 cases (159 recoveries), including 28 new cases of infection over past day;

Kharkiv region: 361 cases (36 recoveries), including 13 new cases of infection over past day;

Kherson region: 139 cases (52 recoveries), including three new cases of infection over past day;

Khmelnytsky region: 116 cases (27 recoveries), including one new case of infection over past day;

Cherkasy region: 312 cases (64 recoveries), including four new cases of infection over past day;

Chernivtsi region: 1,887 cases (159 recoveries), including 69 new cases of infection over past day;

Chernihiv region: 64 cases (six recoveries), including 10 new cases of infection over past day.

Data from the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk regions and the city of Sevastopol are not available.

It was reported earlier that as of 9:00 on Monday, May 4, the total number of people infected with COVID-19 is 12,331, the number of new cases has increased by 418 over past day, while 15 people died, and 72 people recovered.