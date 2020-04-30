Facts

11:40 30.04.2020

Defense minister, Air Force command discuss procurement of new equipment for Ukrainian army

1 min read
Defense minister, Air Force command discuss procurement of new equipment for Ukrainian army

Defense Minister of Ukraine Andriy Taran has discussed a modernization plan for aviation equipment with the command of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of Ukraine, the ministry's press service said.

The meeting was held during a working visit by the minister to Vinnytsia garrison.

The head of the Defense Ministry heard a report by Colonel General Serhiy Drozdov, a commander of the Air Force, on the combat capacities and modernization plan for the existing equipment for aviation, anti-aircraft missile, radar and signals troops, it said.

The participants of the meeting also discussed the procurement of new pieces of armament and military equipment for Ukraine's Air Force.

Tags: #defense_ministry #air_force_commander #equipment
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:31 29.04.2020
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid four enemy attacks in Donbas near Mykhailivka – Defense Ministry

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid four enemy attacks in Donbas near Mykhailivka – Defense Ministry

17:38 09.04.2020
Taran in conversation with U.S. Defense Secretary Esper: Ukraine's military reform course toward NATO standards irreversible

Taran in conversation with U.S. Defense Secretary Esper: Ukraine's military reform course toward NATO standards irreversible

14:36 04.04.2020
Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces positions near Orikhove, Slavne, Vodiane – Defense Ministry

Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces positions near Orikhove, Slavne, Vodiane – Defense Ministry

13:24 11.03.2020
Newly appointed defense minister: We must have achievable goal – maximal Armed Forces' ability to interact with NATO forces

Newly appointed defense minister: We must have achievable goal – maximal Armed Forces' ability to interact with NATO forces

14:31 10.03.2020
Russia-occupation forces shell truck of Ukrainian forces using anti-tank missile launchers, casualties reported – Defense ministry

Russia-occupation forces shell truck of Ukrainian forces using anti-tank missile launchers, casualties reported – Defense ministry

14:03 10.03.2020
Enemy attacks positions of Ukrainian military in Donbas, battle is over – Defense ministry

Enemy attacks positions of Ukrainian military in Donbas, battle is over – Defense ministry

12:54 26.02.2020
Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas by unidentified explosive device – Defense ministry

Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas by unidentified explosive device – Defense ministry

16:43 07.02.2020
Military bases to be built in Mariupol, Severodonetsk according to NATO standards – Zahorodniuk

Military bases to be built in Mariupol, Severodonetsk according to NATO standards – Zahorodniuk

17:57 05.02.2020
Japan to join in Sea Breeze 2020 exercise for first time – Defense ministry

Japan to join in Sea Breeze 2020 exercise for first time – Defense ministry

14:46 04.02.2020
Russia-occupation forces attack Ukrainian positions near Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Travneve, Novotoshkivske

Russia-occupation forces attack Ukrainian positions near Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Travneve, Novotoshkivske

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

CORONAVIRUS HEALTH MINISTRY

Ukraine registers 540 new cases of COVID-19 for past 24 hours, 135 recovered, 11 fatalities

UIA STATE AVIATION ADMINISTRATION

UIA cancels Kyiv-London flight with Ukrainian migrant workers due to ban by State Aviation Service

KULEBA OSCE

Militarization of Black, Azov Seas will be among priorities of OSCE's FSC - Kuleba

JFO

One Ukrainian serviceman killed amid 17 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

ZHYTOMYR REGION CHORNOBYL

Rescuers putting out smoldering combustion in peat bogs, remains of trees in Chornobyl exclusion zone, six forest areas of Zhytomyr region – Emergency Service

LATEST

Working group finalizes drafting bill on nationwide referendum – Rada chair deputy head

Police open number of cases on forest fires in north of Zhytomyr region

Budget funds weren't spent on medical procurement abroad, commercial organizations paid for their orders on their own – President's office

Stepanov: Opening of farmers' markets important for economy, other businesses to open after May 11

Govt allocates UAH 1.6 bln from anti-COVID-19 fund for assistance to entrepreneurs' children

Ukraine registers 540 new cases of COVID-19 for past 24 hours, 135 recovered, 11 fatalities

UIA cancels Kyiv-London flight with Ukrainian migrant workers due to ban by State Aviation Service

Militarization of Black, Azov Seas will be among priorities of OSCE's FSC - Kuleba

One Ukrainian serviceman killed amid 17 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Rescuers putting out smoldering combustion in peat bogs, remains of trees in Chornobyl exclusion zone, six forest areas of Zhytomyr region – Emergency Service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD