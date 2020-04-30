Defense minister, Air Force command discuss procurement of new equipment for Ukrainian army

Defense Minister of Ukraine Andriy Taran has discussed a modernization plan for aviation equipment with the command of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of Ukraine, the ministry's press service said.

The meeting was held during a working visit by the minister to Vinnytsia garrison.

The head of the Defense Ministry heard a report by Colonel General Serhiy Drozdov, a commander of the Air Force, on the combat capacities and modernization plan for the existing equipment for aviation, anti-aircraft missile, radar and signals troops, it said.

The participants of the meeting also discussed the procurement of new pieces of armament and military equipment for Ukraine's Air Force.