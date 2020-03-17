Large business will set up separate fund, we will long for about UAH 12-13 bln for medicine and other things

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has reported that he urged the large business to help the country, which "has been feeding it for many years" with finances, namely a separate fund will be set up for purchase of medicine and other necessary means during coronavirus spreading.

"We urgently need 50 ambulances. This is the amount that is not enough for our hospitals. We talked about certain means ... Honestly, I spoke frankly with them that this country has been feeding them for many years – it's time you (large businessmen) to help the country," he said on the air of the Freedom of Speech program on ICTV.

Zelensky said that a separate fund was setting up "and UAH 12-13 billion is needed from businessmen for medicine."