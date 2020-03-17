Facts

09:29 17.03.2020

Large business will set up separate fund, we will long for about UAH 12-13 bln for medicine and other things

1 min read
Large business will set up separate fund, we will long for about UAH 12-13 bln for medicine and other things

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has reported that he urged the large business to help the country, which "has been feeding it for many years" with finances, namely a separate fund will be set up for purchase of medicine and other necessary means during coronavirus spreading.

"We urgently need 50 ambulances. This is the amount that is not enough for our hospitals. We talked about certain means ... Honestly, I spoke frankly with them that this country has been feeding them for many years – it's time you (large businessmen) to help the country," he said on the air of the Freedom of Speech program on ICTV.

Zelensky said that a separate fund was setting up "and UAH 12-13 billion is needed from businessmen for medicine."

Tags: #zelensky #business
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:41 17.03.2020
Zelensky: We'll introduce emergency state in Ukraine if necessary

Zelensky: We'll introduce emergency state in Ukraine if necessary

09:31 17.03.2020
Zelensky about restrictions on transport services: Priority is human lives, work goes next

Zelensky about restrictions on transport services: Priority is human lives, work goes next

09:28 17.03.2020
One million 'express tests' for COVID-19 to be supplied to Ukraine on Saturday due to China, benefactors – Zelensky

One million 'express tests' for COVID-19 to be supplied to Ukraine on Saturday due to China, benefactors – Zelensky

09:28 17.03.2020
Zelensky: Large businesses to organize transportation of their employees

Zelensky: Large businesses to organize transportation of their employees

19:25 16.03.2020
Emergency regime to be introduced in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr regions from March 17 – Zelensky

Emergency regime to be introduced in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr regions from March 17 – Zelensky

19:24 16.03.2020
Zelensky proposes that Infrastructure Ministry from 12:00 of March 18 prohibit rail, air, bus passenger service between cities, regions, ban work of subway

Zelensky proposes that Infrastructure Ministry from 12:00 of March 18 prohibit rail, air, bus passenger service between cities, regions, ban work of subway

18:42 16.03.2020
As of today, 79 suspected COVID-19 cases tested, 5 of them – positive, 64 – negative, 10 – not ready yet – Zelensky

As of today, 79 suspected COVID-19 cases tested, 5 of them – positive, 64 – negative, 10 – not ready yet – Zelensky

18:42 16.03.2020
Zelensky proposes govt to ban mass events with more than ten participants

Zelensky proposes govt to ban mass events with more than ten participants

18:40 16.03.2020
Zelensky expects 'quarantine program' of loans from NBU, Finance Ministry, banks, extra payments to pensioners

Zelensky expects 'quarantine program' of loans from NBU, Finance Ministry, banks, extra payments to pensioners

18:14 16.03.2020
Finance Ministry instructed to hold talks with IMF, other partners on assistance to Ukraine for overcoming COVID-19 consequences – Zelensky

Finance Ministry instructed to hold talks with IMF, other partners on assistance to Ukraine for overcoming COVID-19 consequences – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid enemy attacks near Novotoshkivske – JFO HQ

Over 50,000 Ukrainians return home in past 24 hours

Ukrzaliznytsia suspends movement of suburban trains across state border

Rada passes law on combating COVID-19

Kyiv to shut down subway between March 17 and April 3 – mayor

LATEST

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid enemy attacks near Novotoshkivske – JFO HQ

Checkpoints in Crimea closed until April 3 for some categories of citizens - Ministry for Veterans, Temporarily Occupied Territories and IDPs

Over 50,000 Ukrainians return home in past 24 hours

Ukrzaliznytsia suspends movement of suburban trains across state border

Preventative measure for Handziuk's murder suspect Levin to be decided on March 17, prosecutors ask for detention – PGO

Rada passes law on combating COVID-19

Kyiv to shut down subway between March 17 and April 3 – mayor

Some 3,400 Ukrainians arrive home from Poland on bus – State Border Service

Cabinet instructs Health Ministry to provide temporary cessation of planned operations and hospitalizations

Infection wards in Ukrainian hospitals equipped with 12,000 beds for possible COVID-19 patients – PM Shmyhal

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD