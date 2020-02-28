Facts

Poroshenko arrives for questioning

Former Ukrainian President and current Verkhovna Rada deputy Petro Poroshenko arrived for questioning by an investigator of the National Bureau of Investigations on Friday morning and said the court had ordered to close the case of judges appointed by the president in which he was involved.

Poroshenko and his lawyers were greeted by supporters at the entrance to the National Bureau of Investigations, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent said.

"Ten minutes ago, a judge of the Shevchenkivsky Court [Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv] overruled the investigator's resolution, which dismissed our motion for closing the criminal case which is the reason we are here today for questioning. The resolution has been canceled. The judge decided to compel the investigator to consider the closure of this criminal case due to the absence of formal elements of a crime," Poroshenko said before entering the building of the National Bureau of Investigations on Friday.

He told those present that he had come in for questioning despite the fact that he believed it was politically motivated.

Lawyer Ihor Holovan said his client would be questioned about the judge appointment case.

The National Bureau of Investigations published a full list of criminal proceedings involving Poroshenko on November 20. The cases include abuse of office and interference in the activity of Ukrainian judges by means of their untimely appointment, which led to the unfounded payment of salaries from the Ukrainian national budget, unlawful influencing of the selection of candidates for the Supreme Council of Justice from March to May 2019, the brief period of contest and the possibility of unlawful decisions changing the contest procedure, and interference in the activity of the Kyiv District Administrative Court by the president and members of the National Security and Defense Council regarding the decision to cancel the nationalization of Privat Bank.

Tags: #poroshenko #questioning
